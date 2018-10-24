Giving Younger Guys Experience was Best for the Team – Morgan

Loading...
The 32-year-old left himself out, along with all-rounder Chris Woakes and pacer Olly Stone, for the final game of the ODI series, which England lost by 219 runs via DLS method – their heaviest defeat in the 50-over format. While Morgan has been one of England’s best player on tour, Stone has impressed in his debut series and Woakes has been productive with the new ball, ending with four wickets in the series.
The visitors were 132/9 before rain stopped play and the umpires later called an end to the game. Sri Lanka managed to post 366/6 in their innings, on the back half-centuries from their top four and some sloppy fielding.
"Individual form doesn’t come into it when you’re planning for a World Cup,” Morgan said after the game. "What was best for the team was to give the younger guys some experience.”
With rain having played spoilsport in the majority of the series, the England skipper opined that the opportunities were less for the players and it was important to understand what each person brings to the side.
"It’s very important for our progress as a squad,” Morgan added. "We need to know what every player can bring, what their weaknesses are, and you only find that out by playing them.
"We made some changes and gave some opportunities to some guys who haven’t been playing. Sri Lanka put us under the pump which gives us a good experience."
First Published: October 24, 2018, 10:38 AM IST