GJG vs BHK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs, LLC 2022, September 30, 7:30 PM IST Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings

GJG VS BHK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s GJG vs BHK Legends League Cricket 2022 match 11 between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings: On Friday, September 30, Gujarat Giants will clash against Bhilwara Kings in match 11 of the ongoing Legends League Cricket LLC 2022. Kings are second in the standings after winning two and losing as many games in the league. The Giants are in the third position with the same number of points. The winner of this encounter will climb to the top of the points table.

These two teams recently met in the current edition of the league, with the Kings winning by a score of 57 runs. The Giants led by Tillakaratne Dilshan will now seek retribution. Their batting faltered against the Kings with none of their top-order batters making an impact. Dilshan and the company will want to fire on all cylinders on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Kings will be hoping to continue their good batting form. The South African Morne van Wyk and the Irish batter William Porterfield have given the team a good start up front.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings; here is everything you need to know:

GJG VS BHK Telecast

The match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

GJG VS BHK Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GJG VS BHK Match Details

The GJG vs BHK match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday, September 30, at 7:30 pm IST.

GJG VS BHK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chris Gayle

Vice-captain: Irfan Pathan

Suggested Playing XI for GJG VS BHK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Morne van Wyk

Batters: Chris Gayle, Kevin O’Brien, Virender Sehwag

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Thisara Perera, Yusuf Pathan

Bowlers: Tino Best, Ashok Dinda, Fidel Edwards

Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings Possible XIs

Gujarat Giants: Chris Gayle, Kevin O’Brien, Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Graeme Swann, Rayad Emrit, Joginder Sharma, KP Appanna, Ashok Dinda, Elton Chigumbura, Yashpal Singh

Bhilwara Kings: William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk (wk), Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, S Sreesanth, Dinesh Salunkhe

