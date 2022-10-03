GJG vs BHK Legends League Cricket 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs

Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will face off in the high-stakes Eliminator of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022 on October 3. Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings are coming into this match after a devastating loss against India Capitals in the Qualifier.

After putting up a total of 226 runs on the board, Bhilwara Kings lost the plot. Their bowling attack couldn’t come up with the goods as Ross Taylor and Ashley Nurse played scintillating knocks.

The likes of Fidel Edwards and Jesal Karia leaked too many runs. Skipper Irfan Pathan will hope that his bowlers put up a better show against Gujarat Giants. For Gujarat, Lendl Simmons and Chris Gayle will be the key players. If they can provide a blistering start to their team, Gujarat will be very hard to defeat.

Ahead of the Eliminator between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings be played?

The T20 match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will be played on October 3, Monday.

Where will the Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings be played?

The T20 match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur.

What time will the Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings begin?

The T20 match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on October 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings?

The T20 match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings?

The T20 match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BHK vs GJG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chris Gayle

Vice-Captain: Shane Watson

Suggested Playing XI for BHK vs GJG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Morne van Wyk

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Kevin O Brien, William Porterfield

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Yusuf Pathan, Shane Watson

Bowlers: Fidel Edwards, Graeme Swann, Tino Best

BHK vs GJG Predicted Playing XI:

BK Predicted Line-up: Morne van Wyk (wk), William Porterfield, Jesal Karia, Rajesh Bishnoi, Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Mayank Tehlan, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Sreesanth, Dinesh Salunkhe

GJG Predicted Line-up: Chris Gayle, Kevin O Brien, Virender Sehwag (c), Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel (wk), Yashpal Singh, Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda

