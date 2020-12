GKH vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T-20, Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram – Playing XI, Fantasy Tips, Live Streaming

GKH vs GGC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GKH vs GGC Dream11 Best Picks / GKH vs GGC Dream11 Captain / GKH vs GGC Dream11 Vice Captain / Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

In the final match of the Bangladesh T-20 series, team Gemcon Khulna will be squaring off against Gazi Group Chattogram. The entire Bangladesh T-20 series had 24 matches, including the two qualifier matches and the final. The series commenced on November 24 and is going to conclude on Friday, December 18.Bangladesh T-20 Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram match is scheduled today. The fixture will commence from 4:00 PM IST at the Sher e Bangla National Stadium.

There is a huge difference between the two teams in terms of points. Gazi Group Chattogram are on top of the point table with 14 points, while Gemcon Khulna placed at the second spot have eight points to their credit. The last time two teams met each other was for the first qualifier round, in which Gemcon Khulna lost the outing by 47 runs.

In India, cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches on DSport. They can also be streamed online on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd.

December 18 – 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sher e Bangla National Stadium

GKH vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Gemcon Khulna Probable playing XI against Gazi Group Chattogram: Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan (WK), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (C), Mashrafe Mortaza, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain.

GKH vs GGC Bangladesh T-20, Gazi Group Chattogram Probable playing XI against Gemcon Khulna: Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (C), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam.