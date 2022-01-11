GLA vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match, January 11, 01:00 pm IST

GLA vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Gladiators and Challenger: Gladiators will have a go at Challenger in the 12th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The two teams will face each other for the first time at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 11, Tuesday.

Gladiators are in excellent form in the tournament. They have won both their two league matches to sit at second place with eight points to their name. Gladiators last won a last-over thriller against Fighter by just four runs. They defended 118 runs in 20 overs as Malhar Ghewariya and Rachesh Tandel picked two wickets each.

Challenger, on the other hand, made a dismal start as they lost their first game to Fighter by five wickets. The team made a comeback in the second game as they hammered the Warriors by 24 runs by defending 179 runs. They are third in the standings with four points.

Ahead of the match between Gladiators and Challenger; here is everything you need to know:

GLA vs CHA Telecast

Gladiators vs Challenger game will not be telecasted in India

GLA vs CHA Live Streaming

The GLA vs CHA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GLA vs CHA Match Details

The GLA vs CHA match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 11, Tuesday.

GLA vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shubham Jadhav

Vice-Captain: Dhruv N Patel

Suggested Playing XI for GLA vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amit Passi, Aayush Rai

Batters: Shubham Jadhav, Dhruv N Patel, Kinit Patel

All-rounders: Shlok Desai, Jainil Bhatt

Bowlers: Vijay Halai, Pratik Ghodadra, Shalin Shah, Yashwardhan Singh

GLA vs CHA Probable XIs:

Gladiators: Vijay Halai, Shlok Desai, Amit Passi, Shubham Jadhav (wk), Manav Bedekar, Shalin Shah, Rachesh Tandel, Sachin Jha, Harshil Prajapati, Malhar Ghewariya (c), Kinit Patel

Challenger: Pratik Ghodadra, Pratik Salunke, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Yatharth Gunchala, Yashwardhan Singh (c), Jainil Bhatt, Riyaz Diwan, Jaypal Chad, Rajveer Jadhav, Aayush Rai (wk)

