GLA vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 match, August 16, 3:30 PM IST

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 between Glamorgan and Essex: The 2021 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup will witness another thrilling encounter as Glamorgan will square off against Essex in the first semi-final. The match will be played on August 16, Monday at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff at 03:30 PM IST.

Glamorgan were the best team in Group B on One-Day Competition. They finished at the top of the Group B standings with four victories, two losses, and two abandoned matches. Glamorgan’s last match in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 saw them getting outclassed by Yorkshire by four runs.

Essex, on the other hand, finished at the second position in the Group A points table. They have five victories and two loses under their belt from eight league matches. Essex are coming into the contest on Monday after scripting a win over Yorkshire by 129 runs in the quarter-final.

Ahead of the match between Glamorgan and Essex; here is everything you need to know:

GLA vs ESS Telecast

The Glamorgan vs Essex match will not be broadcast in India.

GLA vs ESS Live Streaming

The match between GLA vs ESS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app.

GLA vs ESS Match Details

The upcoming match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between Glamorgan and Essex on August 16, Monday at 03:30 PM IST at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tom Westley

Vice-captain - Joe Cooke

Suggested Playing XI for GLA vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tom Cullen

Batsmen: Joe Cooke, Nick Selman, Tom Westley, Josh Rymell

All-rounders: Ryan ten Doeschate, Steven Reingold,Ben Allison

Bowlers: Michael Hogan, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar

GLA vs ESS Probable XIs

Glamorgan: Lukas Carey, James Weighell, Michael Hogan, Kiran Carlson, Billy Root, Tom Cullen(wk), Joe Cooke, Andrew Salter, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Selman, Steven Reingold

Essex: Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater(wk), Josh Rymell, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Ben Allison, Feroze Khushi, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer

