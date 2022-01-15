GLA vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match, January 15, 01:00 pm IST

GLA vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Gladiators and Fighter: Gladiators will have a go against Fighter in the 20th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The two teams will face each other for the second time at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 15, Tuesday.

In their first encounter, Gladiators scored a close win over Fighter by four runs. Batting first, Gladiators scored 118 runs. Fighter came really close to the target in the second innings but they lost the game on the very last ball. Another competitive battle can be expected between the two sides on Saturday.

Overall, Gladiators have performed extremely well in the competition as compared to Fighter. The franchise is sitting at the top of the table with no loss. They are undefeated in the tournament and are the first team to qualify for the second round.

Fighter, on the other hand, are sitting at the second-last place after winning just one from their five league games. They need to bounce back to ensure their qualification for the second round.

Ahead of the match between Gladiators and Fighter; here is everything you need to know:

GLA vs FIG Telecast

Gladiators vs Fighter game will not be telecasted in India

GLA vs FIG Live Streaming

The GLA vs FIG encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GLA vs FIG Match Details

The GLA vs FIG match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 15, Saturday.

GLA vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Atharva Joshi

Vice-Captain: Kinit Patel

Suggested Playing XI for GLA vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Tufel Jilani

Batters: Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Kinit Patel, Shubham Jadhav, Rachesh Tandel

All-rounders: Prince Prajapati, Shlok Desai

Bowlers: Kartik Bharwad, Rushabh Jain, Shalin Shah

GLA vs FIG Probable XIs:

Gladiators: Manav Bedekar, Harshil Prajapati, Amit Passi, Shubham Jadhav (wk), Kinit Patel, Shlok Desai, Rachesh Tandel, Malhar Ghewariya (c), Shalin Shah, Sachin Jha, Vijay Halai

Fighter: Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Bhavishya Patel, Mohammad Tufel Jilani (c & wk), Harsh Ghalimatte, Aayush Shirke, Prince Prajapati, Krutarth Mewada, Raj Limbani, Rushabh Jain, Kartik Bharwad

