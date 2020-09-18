- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedMatch Ended302/7(50.0) RR 6.04
ENG
AUS305/7(50.0) RR 6.04
Australia beat England by 3 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
ENG
AUS207/10(50.0) RR 4.62
England beat Australia by 24 runs
- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunUp Next
DC
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
GLA vs GLO Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
GLA vs GLO Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GLA vs GLO Dream11 Best Picks / GLA vs GLO Dream11 Captain / GLA vs GLO Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 18, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
GLA vs GLO Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Central group league leaders Gloucestershire are all set to wear their winning cap once again on Friday, September 18, as they challenge Glamorgan for their scheduled fixture in the English T20 Blast 2020. As of now, GLA have five points in their kitty, while GLO have managed to score 13 points.
Glamorgan, in their latest match, were defeated by Somerset by 66 runs, while Gloucestershire beat Birmingham Bears by 50 runs. This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire outing will commence from 11:00 PM.
English T20 Blast 2020, Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Live Streaming
The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website
GLA vs GLO English T20 Blast 2020, Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
English T20 Blast 2020, Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire: Match Details
September 18 - 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
English T20 Blast 2020 GLA vs GLO Dream11 team for Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire
English T20 Blast 2020 GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction, Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire captain: Bracey
English T20 Blast 2020 GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction, Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire vice-captain: Lloyd
English T20 Blast 2020 GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction, Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire wicket keeper: Cooke, Cullen, Bracey
English T20 Blast 2020 GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction, Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire batsmen: Balbirnie, Selman, Cockbain
English T20 Blast 2020 GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction, Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire all-rounders: Salter, Lloyd
English T20 Blast 2020 GLA vs GLO Dream11 prediction, Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire bowlers: Payne, Taylor, Lange
GLA vs GLO English T20 Blast 2020, Glamorgan playing 11 against Gloucestershire: Chris Cooke (WK), Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Andy Balbirnie, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Lukas Carey, Callum Taylor, Billy Root, Graham Wagg, Michael Hogan
GLA vs GLO English T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire playing 11 against Glamorgan: Gareth Roderick (WK), Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, George Scott, Jerome Taylor, Josh Shaw, David Payne
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking