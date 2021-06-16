GLA vs KET Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 Match, June 16, 9:30 PM IST

GLA vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Glamorgan and Kent: From the South Group, Glamorgan will square off against Kent in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The GLA vs KET match will be played at theSophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 16, Wednesday at 09:30 pm IST.

Glamorgan didn’t have an ideal start to their campaign as they lost their first match to Gloucestershire by four runs. Though they made a comeback in their next match against Essex, the team faced a defeat against Surrey. Glamorgan are now sitting at the fifth position on the South Group points table with one victory and two losses.

Kent, on the other hand, are enjoying a good ride in the T20 league. They have emerged as a strong side. Kent are positioned at third place in South Group with three wins out of four league matches. Their last encounter saw them delivering a comprehensive performance to defeat Somerset by a massive 47 runs.

Ahead of the match between Glamorgan and Kent; here is everything you need to know:

GLA vs KET Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Glamorgan and Kent at theSophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 16, Wednesday at 9:30 pm IST.

GLA vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Marnus Labuschagne

Vice-Captain - Zak Crawley

Suggested Playing XI for GLA vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings

Batsmen: Marnus Labuschagne, Nicholas Selman, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Andrew Salter, Joe Denly, Darren Stevens

Bowlers: Tim van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Qais Ahmad

GLA vs KET Probable XIs

Glamorgan: David Lloyd, Nicholas Selman, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Kiran Carlson, Tim van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Andrew Salter, James Weighell

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen

