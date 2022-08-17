GLA vs LAN Royal London One-Day Cup Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Glamorgan vs Lancashire 2022, August 17, 3:30 PM IST

GLA vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the Royal London One-Day Cup match: Glamorgan and Lancashire will face off in match 45 of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022. Lancashire is currently second on the points table with three wins in five matches. However, Keaton Jennings and Co lost their previous match against Hampshire. The top three of Lancashire did not put up any kind of resistance as all three were dismissed for nought. Lancashire will be looking to win their next match and maintain their position on the points table.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe: Shahbaz Ahmed Replaces Injured Washington Sundar for 3-match ODI Series

On the other hand, Glamorgan are languishing at the seventh position on the points table. Glamorgan lost their previous match against Essex in a humiliating fashion and would want to put up a better showing against Lancashire. Skipper Kiran Carlson would want to get some runs under his belt and lead from the front.

Ahead of Game 45 between Glamorgan and Lancashire, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Glamorgan vs Lancashire Royal London One-Day Cup match be played?

The match between Glamorgan and Lancashire will be played on August 17, Wednesday.

Where will the Glamorgan vs Lancashire Royal London One-Day Cup match be played?

The match between Glamorgan and Lancashire will be played at The Gnoll Cricket Ground, Wales.

What time will the Glamorgan vs Lancashire Royal London One-Day Cup match begin?

The match between Glamorgan and Lancashire will begin at 3:30 PM IST, on August 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Glamorgan vs Lancashire Royal London One-Day Cup match?

The match between Glamorgan and Lancashire will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Glamorgan vs Lancashire Royal London One-Day Cup match?

The match between Glamorgan and Lancashire will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

GLA vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Colin Ingram

Vice-Captain: Steven Croft

Suggested Playing XI for GLA vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Cullen

Batsmen: Steven Croft, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Keaton Jennings

All-rounders: Daniel Douthwaite, Luke Wells, David Lloyd

Bowlers: Andrew Salter, Will Williams, Liam Hurt



GLA vs LAN Possible Starting XI

Glamorgan Predicted Line-up: David Lloyd, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson(c), Thomas Bevan, Tom Cullen(w), Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, James Weighell, James Harris, Prem Sisodiya

Lancashire Predicted Line-up: Keaton Jennings(c), Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Rob Jones, George Balderson, George Lavelle(w), Tom Bailey, Will Williams, Liam Hurt, Jack Morley

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here