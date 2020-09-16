- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
GLA vs SOM Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Glamorgan vs Somerset: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
GLA vs SOM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GLA vs SOM Dream11 Best Picks / GLA vs SOM Dream11 Captain / GLA vs SOM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 16, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
GLA vs SOM Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Glamorgan vs Somerset: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the Central Group, Glamorgan is set to take on Somerset in a neck and neck contest which will be played at 11 pm IST at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Featuring in the lower half of the points table with five points each, there is very little that separates the two teams. SOM marginally leads owing to its better run rate in the tournament. After this match, one of the two teams will definitely move ahead of the other; however, that will have little impact on the overall standings in the group, as the top three teams enjoy a comfortable lead.
GLA vs SOM English T20 Blast 2020, Glamorgan vs Somerset Live Streaming
All matches of English T20 Blast 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.
GLA vs SOM English T20 Blast 2020 , Glamorgan vs Somerset: Live Score / Scorecard
GLA vs SOM English T20 Blast 2020 , Glamorgan vs Somerset: Match Details
September 16 - 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
English T20 Blast 2020 GLA vs SOM Dream11 team for Glamorgan vs Somerset
English T20 Blast 2020 GLA vs SOM Dream11 team for Glamorgan vs Somerset captain: Lewis Gregory
English T20 Blast 2020 GLA vs SOM Dream11 team for Glamorgan vs Somerset vice-captain: Andrew Salter
English T20 Blast 2020 GLA vs SOM Dream11 team for Glamorgan vs Somerset wicketkeeper: Chris Cooke
English T20 Blast 2020 GLA vs SOM Dream11 team for Glamorgan vs Somerset batsmen: Andy Balbirnie, Callum Taylor, Babar Azam
English T20 Blast 2020 GLA vs SOM Dream11 team for Glamorgan vs Somerset all-rounders: Graham Wagg, Daniel Douthwaite, Lewis Gregory
English T20 Blast 2020 GLA vs SOM Dream11 team for Glamorgan vs Somerset bowlers: Ruaidhri Smith, Prem Sisodiya, Ollie Sale, Max Waller
GLA vs SOM English T20 Blast 2020, Glamorgan playing 11 against Somerset: Andy Balbirnie, Callum Taylor, Andrew Salter, Graham Wagg, Daniel Douthwaite, Chris Cooke (WK), Tom Cullen, Prem Sisodiya, Marchant de Lange, Connor Brown, Ruaidhri Smith
GLA vs SOM English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset playing 11 against Glamorgan: Babar Azam, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Steven Davies (WK), Ollie Sale, Max Waller, Josh Davey
