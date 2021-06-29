GLA vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, June 29, 11:00 pm IST

GLA vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Glamorgan and Surrey:From the South Group, Glamorgan will square off against Surrey in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The GLA vs SUR match will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 29, Tuesday at 11:00 pm IST.

Glamorgan have produced disappointing performances in the T20 Blast 2021. The county failed to pose any threat to the opposition and thus find themselves sitting at the seventh position on the South Group points table. They have only six points under their belt after two victories, five losses, and two abandoned matches. Despite the disastrous performance, Glamorgan have an outside chance of making it to the second stage. However, for that to happen, the team needs to win all their upcoming matches.

Surrey, on the other hand, are enjoying a decent ride in the T20 Championship. They have secured victory in four matches out of nine league games. With 11 points under their belt, Surrey are placed at the third position on the South Group points table. Surrey’s last match against Sussex was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Glamorgan and Surrey; here is everything you need to know:

GLA vs SUR Telecast

The Glamorgan vs Surrey match will not be broadcasted in India.

GLA vs SUR Live Streaming

The match between GLA vs SUR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GLA vs SUR Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Glamorgan and Surrey at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 29, Tuesday at 11:00 pm IST.

GLA vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- David Lloyd

Vice-Captain- Will Jacks

Suggested Playing XI for GLA vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jamie Smith

Batsmen: Colin Ingram, Laurie Evans, David Lloyd, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks

All-rounders: James Weighell, Daniel Douthwaite

Bowlers: Timm van der Gugten, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Moriarty

GLA vs SUR Probable XIs:

Glamorgan: Chris Cooke (C & WK), Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Sam Pearce, Billy Root, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor, Timm van der Gugten, James Weighell

Surrey: Gareth Batty (C), Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (WK), Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ben Geddes, Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty

