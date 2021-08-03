GLA vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 match, August 03, 03:30 PM IST

GLA vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 between Glamorgan and Surrey:The 2021 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup will witness another thrilling encounter as Glamorgan will square off against Surrey in a Group B contest. The match will be played on August 03, Tuesday at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff at 03:30 PM IST.

Glamorgan and Surrey have performed decently in the One Day competition thus far. Both the teams have secured the same number of points in the points table at 5 each. Glamorgan are sitting at the third position in Group B table while Surrey are placed a rung below due to a low net run rate.

Glamorgan have secured victory in two league matches while losing as many games. Their most recent encounter of the Royal London One-Day Cup against Derbyshire was abandoned due to rain. Surrey, on the other hand, have scripted victory in two out of three league games. Their last match against Northamptonshire was washed out.

Ahead of the match between Glamorgan and Surrey; here is everything you need to know:

GLA vs SUR Telecast

The Glamorgan vs Surrey match will not be broadcasted in India.

GLA vs SUR Live Streaming

The match between GLA vs SUR is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

GLA vs SUR Match Details

The upcoming match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between Glamorgan and Surrey on August 03, Tuesday at 03:30 PM IST at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

GLA vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hamish Rutherford

Vice-Captain: Ryan Patel

Suggested Playing XI for GLA vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Cullen, Jamie Smith

Batsmen: Hamish Rutherford, Mark Stoneman, Kiran Carlson, Hashim Amla

All-rounders: Ryan Patel, Joe Cooke

Bowlers: Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey, Conor McKerr

GLA vs SUR Probable XIs:

Glamorgan: Sam Pearce, Tom Cullen (wk), Hamish Rutherford, Nick Selman, Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson (c), Billy Root, Joe Cooke, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Andy Gorvin

Surrey: Mark Stoneman, Matt Dunn, Dan Moriarty, Hashim Amla (c), Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith (wk), Nico Reifer, Tim David, Rikki Clarke, Gus Atkinson, Conor McKerr,

