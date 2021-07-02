GLA vs SUS Dream11 Prediction All Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, July 02, 11:00 pm IST

GLA vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Glamorgan and Sussex: From the South Group, Glamorgan will square off against Sussex in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The GLA vs SUS match will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on July 02, Friday at 11:00 pm IST.

Glamorgan aren’t enjoying a fruitful campaign in the T20 Blast 2021. They are languishing at the seventh position on the points table. Glamorgan have secured victory in just three out of eleven league matches. In their last match, they succumbed to an eight-wicket loss against Essex Eagles.

Sussex, on the other hand, find themselves sitting at the fifth position on the points table. Just like Glamorgan, Sussex have also won just three matches. Sussex were outplayed by Middlesex CCC in their most recent match of T20 Blast by 63 runs.

Ahead of the match between Glamorgan and Sussex; here is everything you need to know:

GLA vs SUS Telecast

The Glamorgan vs Sussex match will not be broadcasted in India.

GLA vs SUS Live Streaming

The match between GLA vs SUS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

GLA vs SUS Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Glamorgan and Sussex at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on July 02, Friday at 11:00 pm IST.

GLA vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Phil Salt

Vice-Captain: Dan Douthwaite

Suggested Playing XI for GLA vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batsmen: Luke Wright, Colin Ingram, Travis Head, David Lloyd

All-rounders: David Wiese, James Weighell, Dan Douthwaite

Bowlers: Mitch Claydon, Tymal Mills, Andrew Salter

GLA vs SUS Probable XIs:

Glamorgan: Chris Cooke (C & WK), Dan Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Sam Pearce, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor, James Weighell

Sussex: Luke Wright (C), Will Beer, Phil Salt (WK), Ravi Bopara, Oli Carter, Mitch Claydon, Travis Head, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Aaron Thomason, David Wiese

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here