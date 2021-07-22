GLA vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 match, July 22, 03:30 PM IST

GLA vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 between Glamorgan and Warwickshire:The 2021 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup is all set to kickstart with a thrilling encounter between Glamorgan and Warwickshire. The match will be played on July 22, Thursday at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff at 03:30 PM IST.

The Royal London One-Day Cup returns back after a hiatus of two years. The 2020 edition of the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Entering the contest on Thursday, Warwickshire will have an edge over Glamorgan as they are coming after a good English summer.

Warwickshire have performed fairly well in the league stage of T20 Blast as they are have qualified for the quarter-finals. Glamorgan, on the other hand, succumbed to a torrid outing in the T20 Championship. The county could win just three out of their 14 league games.

Ahead of the match between Glamorgan and Warwickshire; here is everything you need to know:

GLA vs WAS Telecast

The Glamorgan vs Warwickshire match will not be broadcasted in India.

GLA vs WAS Live Streaming

The match between GLA vs WAS is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

GLA vs WAS Match Details

The curtain-raiser of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between Glamorgan and Warwickshire on July 22, Thursday at 03:30 PM IST at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

GLA vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ed Pollock

Vice-Captain- Hamish Rutherford

Suggested Playing XI for GLA vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Michael Burgess

Batsmen: Kiran Carlson, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Selman, Ed Pollock

All-rounders: Joe Cooke, Jacob Bethell

Bowlers: Andrew Salter, Michael Hogan, Ethan Brookes, Ryan Sidebottom

GLA vs WAS Probable XIs:

Glamorgan: Kiran Carlson (C), Tom Cullen (WK), Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Joe Cooke, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Selman, Callum Taylor, Roman Walker

Warwickshire: Michael Burgess (C & WK), Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Jordan Bulpitt, Ashish Chakrapani, George Garrett, Matt Lamb, Ed Pollock, Ryan Sidebottom, Kiel van Vollenhoven

