'Glad David Warner Didn't Complete the Run,' Says Shikhar Dhawan as 'One Short' Costs SRH in Super Over

David Warner’s one short in the final ball of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Super Over proved to be costly as Delhi Capitals edged ahead for a thrilling win in the IPL 2021 clash in Chennai on Sunday. After the teams were tied on 159, the game went to the Super Over. In the final ball of SRH’s Super Over, Warner ran two runs, but had marginally run the first one short. It meant SRH ended with 7 on board. Chasing 8, DC managed to get it off the last ball. Had that not been a one short, the game would have gone into another Super Over.

Shikhar Dhawan, attending the post-match presentation in place of Rishabh Pant, said little things matter and that he was glad Warner didn’t complete that run.

“Those little things (one short) make a huge impact, I am glad that David didn’t complete that run, we got the edge over that and we ended up winning the game,” he said.

Dhawan, though, said they shouldn’t have let the game go that far.

“It was a thrilling game and shouldn’t have gone to the Super Over. We should have won it easily, but we made few mistakes but that’s part of the journey. I feel that the two boundaries which Avesh got hit, we should have contained them. One off boundary was fine but, it’s part of the game.

“We were dominating the game whole time, shouldn’t have let it go that way in the end.

“It was very tough to bat especially after the powerplay, it’s turning and holding. Especially in T20 cricket, batsmen have to hit big shots. Kane Williamson played a good knock, he’s a champion player and he always shows his class.

“It’s good to win the game in the end. We made it quite thrilling going to the Super Over and chasing it down.”

Dhawan said the team is looking forward to better pitches at Ahmedabad.

“Absolutely, looking forward for it (Ahmedabad) and glad that the wicket’s going to be a bit more better than this one. We are playing nice as a team. We are not depending on one player.”

