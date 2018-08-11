Glamorgan’s Colin Ingram Shows Off New Training That Helps in Big Hitting

Loading...
The top-order batsman has been busy giving opposition bowlers nightmares with his big shots. In his last two innings he has smashed 11 sixes and 15 boundaries.
His big-hitting, it would seem is something he has been practising for going by his social media feed. Ingram posted a video of him training in his backyard. In the video, the left hander has a tyre on the lying on the ground and he proceeds to smash it with a hammer.
Really enjoy different training techniques...T20 is becoming more&more about having a strong swing💥 #DontDieWondering @graynics @GlamCricket @StrikersBBL @WarriorsCrickEC #JohnDeere pic.twitter.com/hLlDtuNlNX— Colin Ingram (@CAIngram41) August 10, 2018
Along with the video, Ingram wrote, “Really enjoy different training techniques...T20 is becoming more&more about having a strong swing💥 #DontDieWondering @graynics @GlamCricket @StrikersBBL @WarriorsCrickEC #JohnDeere”
Ingram will surely hope this kind of a practise routine helps him continue with his good form for Glamorgan when he will lead them out against Somerset at Taunton on August 12.
First Published: August 11, 2018, 11:04 AM IST