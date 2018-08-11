Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Glamorgan's Colin Ingram Shows Off New Training That Helps in Big Hitting

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 11, 2018, 11:04 AM IST


Colin Ingram.

South African cricketer Colin Ingram may not be a part of the national set-up currently, but the left-handed batsman has been in fine form in the on-going T20 tournament Vitality Blast where he is the captain of Glamorgan. In the last three matches, Ingram has score two half-centuries and remained unbeaten on 46 for his County side.

The top-order batsman has been busy giving opposition bowlers nightmares with his big shots. In his last two innings he has smashed 11 sixes and 15 boundaries.

His big-hitting, it would seem is something he has been practising for going by his social media feed. Ingram posted a video of him training in his backyard. In the video, the left hander has a tyre on the lying on the ground and he proceeds to smash it with a hammer.





Along with the video, Ingram wrote, “Really enjoy different training techniques...T20 is becoming more&more about having a strong swing💥 #DontDieWondering @graynics @GlamCricket @StrikersBBL @WarriorsCrickEC #JohnDeere”

Ingram will surely hope this kind of a practise routine helps him continue with his good form for Glamorgan when he will lead them out against Somerset at Taunton on August 12.

First Published: August 11, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
