Glenn Maxwell Shatters Record During Special Knock; Highest Individual BBL Score Ever

Known as the ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell slammed the highest ever T20I score of the Big Bash League as he went on to score a massive 154 runs which included 22 fours and four sixes. Opening the batting, he had no mercy on Hobart Hurricanes as he smashed the second-fastest hundred in BBL which came in just 41 balls with Craig Simmons topping the chart for reaching the feat in 39 balls in 2014.

Maxwell hit 22 boundaries during his innings which is the best by any batter in T20. Thanks to this biggie, his side Melbourne Stars posted a massive 273/2 in their 20 overs. A number of records tumbled at the MCG as Melbourne registered the highest ever score registered in BBL with this being the third highest in T20 matches in any tournament.

Highest scores in BBL

Players Runs Balls Team Opposition Year Glenn Maxwell 154* 64 Melbourne Stars Hobart Hurricanes 2022 Marcus Stoinis 147* 79 Melbourne Stars Sydney Sixers 2020 Mathew Wade 130* 61 Hobart Hurricanes Adelaide Strikers 2020 Ben McDermott 127 65 Hobart Hurricanes Melbourne Renegades 2021 D’Arcy Short 122* 69 Hobart Hurricanes Brisbane Heat 2018

Fastest centuries in Big Bash League:

Players Balls Team Opposition Years Craig Simmons 39 Perth Scorchers Adelaide Strikers 2014 Glenn Maxwell 41 Melbourne Stars Hobart Hurricanes 2022 Luke Wright 44 Melbourne Stars Hobart Hurricanes 2012 Ben McDermott 47 Hobart Hurricanes Melbourne Renegades 2017 Callum Ferguson 48 Sydney Thunder Perth Scorchers 2019

Nonetheless, this was Maxwell’s second century of the season. He had on December 15, 2021 scored a century against Sydney Sixers. He scored 103 runs in 57 balls with 12 fours and three maximums but his team was unfortunate to lose the match by seven wickets.

100 BBL Games for the ‘Big Show’

Meanwhile this was also the hundredth BBL clash for Glenn Maxwell and didn’t he make it memorable? He is now the sixth player to play hundred BBL games after Dan Christian (118), Jonathan Wells (108), Ben Cutting (107), Chris Lynn (102), and Moises Henriques (100). He made his Big Bash debut for Melbourne Renegades in 2011/12 season and later got himself transferred to their cross-city rivals where he has been there ever since.

Players Matches Dan Christian 118 Jonathan Wells 108 Ben Cutting 107 Chris Lynn 102 Mosies Henriques 100 Glenn Maxwell 100

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here