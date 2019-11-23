Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

106 (30.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

347/9 (89.4)

Bangladesh trail by 89 runs
Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

580 (157.4)

Pakistan trail by 276 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

394/6 (141.0)

New Zealand lead by 41 runs
Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Eliminator 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 23 November, 2019

1ST INN

Deccan Gladiators *

0/0 (0.0)

Deccan Gladiators
v/s
Qalandars
Qalandars

Toss won by Deccan Gladiators (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson Return After Taking Break Due to Mental Health Issues

Australians Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson, who had taken a break from cricket to deal with mental health issues, made a return to the game on Saturday.

Cricketnext Staff |November 23, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson Return After Taking Break Due to Mental Health Issues

Australian cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson, who had taken a break from cricket to deal with mental health issues, made a return to the game on Saturday as they played for their club sides.

Maxwell scored five runs and picked two wickets to help his club Fitzroy Doncaster secure a win over Geelong. Maddinson played a knock of 58 for St Kilda to beat Casey-South Melbourne.

Maxwell had decided to take a short break from cricket to deal with his mental health issues. Cricket Australia (CA) on 31 October announced Maxwell's decision to take a break from the game during the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Similarly, Maddinson withdrew himself from Australia A squad to deal with mental health on 9 November, just ahead of the Test series against Pakistan.

Victorian batsman Will Pucovski had become the third Australian cricketer to report mental health problems to team management in just over two weeks after Maxwell and Maddinson had taken breaks from the game.

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell had said the burgeoning issue of mental health, forcing active players into sabbaticals, has reached “almost epidemic proportions” in his country and urged the cricket board to immediately address the matter.

“It’s a helluva problem. It’s almost epidemic proportions,” Chappell told local radio station ‘3AW’.

“It’s all well and good to be saying it’s very courageous of these guys to come out and speak and yes, it is brave, but Cricket Australia has got to get to the bottom of what’s causing this,” the 76-year-old Australian great said.

The issue has gained significance with many prominent voices like India captain Virat Kohli speaking about the mental struggles of a top-flight player.

australiaGlenn MaxwellMental health issuesnic maddinson

Related stories

Issue of Mental Health Has Reached 'Almost Epidemic Proportions': Ian Chappell
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 6:45 PM IST

Issue of Mental Health Has Reached 'Almost Epidemic Proportions': Ian Chappell

Important to Look After Your Mental State During Career: David Miller
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 4:02 PM IST

Important to Look After Your Mental State During Career: David Miller

India vs Bangladesh | Kohli on Mental Health: I Didn't Know What to do During 2014 Slump
Cricketnext Staff | November 13, 2019, 1:37 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Kohli on Mental Health: I Didn't Know What to do During 2014 Slump

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more