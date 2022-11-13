Glenn Maxwell Breaks His Leg in a Birthday Party, Ruled out of England ODIs

Australia dealt with a major blow ahead of their home series against England as Glenn Maxwell fractured his leg in a freak accident on Saturday. The injury ruled the all-rounder out of the upcoming ODI series against the Three Lions, beginning Thursday in Adelaide. Sean Abbott has replaced Maxwell in the squad for the series.

According to cricket.com.au, Maxwell fractured his left fibula in a freak accident at a birthday party in Melbourne on Saturday. The accident occurred when the all-rounder and the person celebrating his 50th birthday were running in a backyard on Saturday evening. Both slipped and fell and trapped in each other.

It has also been learned that the 34-year-old underwent surgery on Sunday. He is now required to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation which will certainly keep him away from action.

The report further stated that neither Maxwell nor his friend were ‘intoxicated’. The person celebrating his birthday hasn’t sustained any injury, but the cricket suffered will now spend an extended time away from the field.

Former Australia captain and current chief selector George Bailey has confirmed the development. He said Maxwell remains an integral part of Australia’s white-ball set-up and the board will extend every possible support to the all-rounder.

“Glenn is in good spirits It was an unfortunate accident, and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games,” Australia’s selection chief George Bailey said.

“Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure, and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation,” he added.

Australia vs England, ODI series fixture:

1st ODI: November 17, Adelaide

2nd ODI: November 19, SCG

3rd ODI: November 22, MCG

