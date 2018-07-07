Glenn Maxwell Eyes Test Comeback For Australia

He scored a 38-ball 56 to help Australia beat Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series. After the innings, speaking to the media, Maxwell said he would love to play the Test format again for Australia.
"I would love an opportunity to play in the Test team again, I have had mixed opportunities with the Test side and probably haven’t quite grabbed it with both hands every time I have had the opportunity. If I do get the opportunity I will hopefully take it with both hands this time." Maxwell was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
He was left out of the Australia A squad that will tour India to play four day games. But the 29-year-old wants to be part of the Australian team that will take on Pakistan in two Tests which will be played in UAE in October.
"I think between now and the UAE it will just be a lot of training and making sure my body is right for that tour," Maxwell said. I was hoping to go on it (Australia A's tour of India), but as they pointed out I have been to India 16 or 17 times so there is no real need for me to go over there and prove what I can do. I got a Test hundred over there (India) last year and hopefully I can get up to Brisbane if I get the chance to go up there."
Maxwell has played seven Tests for Australia, averaging 26.08 with the bat and 42.62 with the ball. He last played a Test in 2017 against Bangladesh.
First Published: July 7, 2018, 5:13 PM IST