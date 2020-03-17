Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Glenn Maxwell Goes All Indian in Engagement Ceremony

Glenn Maxwell recently sported an Indian look during his Indian-style engagement ceremony to his long-time partner Vini Raman in Melbourne.

IANS |March 17, 2020, 10:14 AM IST
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recently sported an Indian look during his Indian-style engagement ceremony to his long-time partner Vini Raman in Melbourne.

Pictures of Maxwell with Vini from their engagement ceremony emerged on social media where the Australian cricketer was spotted sporting a "sherwani" and a "tilak" on his forehead.

Vini, on Sunday, posted a picture from their engagement on her Instagram handle and in the caption, she expressed her gratitude towards her family and friends who attended the party.

"Last night we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave Glenn Maxwell a little teaser of what the wedding will be like," she wrote. "Shout out to both of our incredible families & all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice -- we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people," Vini added.

Last month, Maxwell had announced his engagement with Vini, who he had been dating for quite a few years.

Maxwell and Vini had shared pictures on their respective Instagram accounts to announce the big news to their fans with Vini writing, "Last week my favourite person asked me to marry him."

Maxwell had made himself available for national selection for the limited-overs series against South Africa between February and March. However, he was not included in the squad due to an elbow injury.

