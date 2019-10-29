Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Glenn Maxwell is Brilliant for Australia in T20s: Pat Cummins

Australia will play the second T20I on Wednesday, 30 October, in Brisbane, with the final match to be played on 1 November at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Cricketnext Staff |October 29, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
Glenn Maxwell is Brilliant for Australia in T20s: Pat Cummins

Like the rest of the cricketing fraternity, Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins is absolutely amazed at how Glenn Maxwell batted against Sri Lanka in Adelaide in the summer-opening T20I.

In his 60th T20I game for Australia, Maxwell hammered a 28-ball 62 after being promoted to No.3. His efforts, alongside those of David Warner and Aaron Finch helped set up a 134-run victory, their biggest in T20Is by runs.

"Freaky," Cummins exclaimed. "I said tongue-in-cheek he looked quite level-headed, not all over the place, and then saw he was 45 off like 15 balls. Just crazy.”

"He's brilliant for us, especially in T20 cricket."

According to Cummins, what makes Maxwell’s knock more special is that he took his chance when promoted – something he has often failed to do in the past.

"You see so many of our guys, they all bat in that top three [for their T20 franchises]," Cummins said. "We have plenty of options, but he took hold of that yesterday."

Australia will play the second T20I on Wednesday, 30 October, in Brisbane, with the final match to be played on 1 November at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

