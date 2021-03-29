Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham Engage in Banter; Kiwi Cricketer Comes out on Top

Some healthy banter is never far away whenever an Aussie and Kiwi catches up with each other. So, another hilarious incident took place on social media as Australia’s Glenn Maxwell tried to take a dig at New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham. It all started when Neesham was asked about his plans of joining the Mumbai Indians bio-bubble ahead of IPL 2021.

ALSO READ – Test Cricket Remains My Priority, Will Monitor Workload Management in IPL: Bhuvneshwar

“I’m coming but I’m stuck behind this bloody cargo ship,” tweeted Neesham obviously referring to the Suez Canal incident. Maxwell took his time and responded to this tweet, saying: “”Must be hard carrying bags that are 46,44,46.”He was referring to that over where he belted the Kiwi all-rounder for 28 runs. This happened when Australia toured New Zealand last month and Maxwell belted the Kiwi all-rounder in the third T20I.

Must be hard carrying bags that are 46,44,46 😉 https://t.co/kA6CkNT2l8 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) March 29, 2021

But Neesham was quick to fire back and made sure that he remind Maxwell who won that five match T20 series.

Haha nah you get used to lifting stuff after a while 😉 https://t.co/bTlzpwIpqT pic.twitter.com/fOO0YmoP87 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 29, 2021

It was a five match series and third and fourth T20Is between New Zealand and Australia was played behind closed doors. The first and second T20I between New Zealand Women (White Ferns) and England Women will also be played behind closed doors following the change to New Zealand’s alert levels with an eye on the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision regarding the fifth T20I between New Zealand and Australia and the third T20I between White Ferns and England will be taken later on.