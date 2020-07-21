Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Glenn Maxwell Looking Forward to IPL After T20 World Cup Gets Cancelled

With the T20 World Cup for this year finally cancelled, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell says he is mentally ready for the IPL in September. As many as 17 Aussies will ply their trade in the cash-rich league.

Cricketnext Staff |July 21, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
Though he said that he was disappointed due to the cancellation of World Cup on home soil, but was "pretty excited" on the prospect on having an IPL.

ALSO READ | Cricket Australia to Appoint 'Mental Health and Wellbeing' Expert

“Any time you have a home World Cup you are certainly looking forward to it . We felt like we had been building towards it as a T20 side,” he told Foxsports.

“You wait and see (with the IPL), waiting on the judgments of other people, what you can and can’t do with travel and quarantine times and all that, if everything gets ticked off there I have no real reason no to go.

“The overseas guys get a hell of a kick playing in it, some of the bets players in the world rubbing shoulders, similar to a World Cup, but on a smaller scale. If everything gets ticked off I would love to be available for it.”

After a self-imposed break from cricket in October, Maxwell was included in the 26-man Australian squad for England tour.

He said that he has been in touch with coach Justin Langer, preparing himself mentally and physically to step on the field once again.

But Maxwell, who has remained in contact with national coach Justin Langer, said he was preparing himself, physically and mentally, to play cricket again, and it didn’t matter who it was against.

“To be home was a bit of a luxury at this time of the year. I’ve actually had a great time, freshened up the batteries and the mind as well,” he said.

ALSO READ | Planning Gelnn Maxwell's Dismissals With MS Dhoni Helped: Yuzvendra Chahal

“I was always mentally getting myself ready for this time of year when there would potentially be cricket back on.

”I haven’t been thinking about where we are going to end u or who we are going to be playing. It was about getting my game ready, my body ready, and making sure I was ready for any series.”

