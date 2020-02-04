Glenn Maxwell & Matthew Wade Make Australia White-ball Return for South Africa Tour

Australia have recalled Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade into the ODI and T20I side for the tour of South Africa set to take place later this month.
Maxwell had stepped away from international cricket last October to concentrate on his mental health and was in fine form during the Big Bash League (BBL).
Wade, who has been a part of Australia's Test squads as a specialist batsman rather than a wicketkeeping option, has also been rewarded for recent showings in the BBL.
"It is fantastic to have Glenn back in both squads given his brilliant form in the middle order for the Stars along with his results with the ball," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.
"Glenn was one of the first picked in the most recent T20 team at the start of the summer, prior to his break from the game."
Another player who has been handed a chance at reviving his white ball career is Mitchell Marsh, who has been included in the ODI squad for the first time since January 2018.
The T20 squad sees Ben McDermott and Billy Stanlake omitted from the side that beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the start of the 2019-20 home season while Peter Handscomb has been dropped from the ODI side that went to India.
Jhye Richardson, who last featured in the national set-up prior to the ICC World Cup in 2019 but missed the tournament due to a dislocated shoulder, is also in the T20I squad.
Marcus Stoinis, who has himself enjoyed a prolific BBL, has not been included in either the ODI or T20I side but is the 'first reserve' for both formats.
Australia will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in South Africa, with the T20I series taking place first. The first of those games will be played at Johannesburg on February 21.
Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Glenn Maxwell & Matthew Wade Make Australia White-ball Return for South Africa Tour
Australia have recalled Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade into the ODI and T20I side for the tour of South Africa set to take place later this month.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
SIN v NEDAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
JER v UAEAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019
NAM v BERAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings