Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Semi Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 04 February, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan Under-19 *

46/2 (12.4)

Pakistan Under-19
v/s
India Under-19
India Under-19

Toss won by Pakistan Under-19 (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

live
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 22: BER VS NAM

upcoming
BER BER
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Glenn Maxwell & Matthew Wade Make Australia White-ball Return for South Africa Tour

Australia have recalled Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade into the ODI and T20I side for the tour of South Africa set to take place later this month.

Cricketnext Staff |February 4, 2020, 10:38 AM IST
Glenn Maxwell & Matthew Wade Make Australia White-ball Return for South Africa Tour

Australia have recalled Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade into the ODI and T20I side for the tour of South Africa set to take place later this month.

Maxwell had stepped away from international cricket last October to concentrate on his mental health and was in fine form during the Big Bash League (BBL).

Wade, who has been a part of Australia's Test squads as a specialist batsman rather than a wicketkeeping option, has also been rewarded for recent showings in the BBL.

"It is fantastic to have Glenn back in both squads given his brilliant form in the middle order for the Stars along with his results with the ball," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

"Glenn was one of the first picked in the most recent T20 team at the start of the summer, prior to his break from the game."

Another player who has been handed a chance at reviving his white ball career is Mitchell Marsh, who has been included in the ODI squad for the first time since January 2018.

The T20 squad sees Ben McDermott and Billy Stanlake omitted from the side that beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the start of the 2019-20 home season while Peter Handscomb has been dropped from the ODI side that went to India.

Jhye Richardson, who last featured in the national set-up prior to the ICC World Cup in 2019 but missed the tournament due to a dislocated shoulder, is also in the T20I squad.

Marcus Stoinis, who has himself enjoyed a prolific BBL, has not been included in either the ODI or T20I side but is the 'first reserve' for both formats.

Australia will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in South Africa, with the T20I series taking place first. The first of those games will be played at Johannesburg on February 21.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

australiaGlenn MaxwellMatthew WadeMitchell MarshSouth Africa

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

JER v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019

NAM v BER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more