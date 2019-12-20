Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Pakistan trail by 23 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 14, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 December, 2019

1ST INN

Chattogram Challengers *

0/0 (0.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors

Toss won by Cumilla Warriors (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Glenn Maxwell Scores 83 for Melbourne Stars on Competitive Cricket Return

Glenn Maxwell, who hadn't played a competitive game of cricket in 54 days after taking a break due to mental health issues, made a winning return to the sport.

Cricketnext Staff |December 20, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
Glenn Maxwell Scores 83 for Melbourne Stars on Competitive Cricket Return

Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who hadn't played a competitive game of cricket in 54 days after taking a break to deal with mental health issues, made a triumphant return to the sport on Friday (December 20).

Maxwell scored 83 off 39 balls as the Melbourne Stars started their Big Bash League season with a win over the Brisbane Heat.

Maxwell's quickfire half-century helped propel the Stars to 167-7 in their 20 overs. In response, the Heat could manage only 145-8.

The 31-year old, who was the second-most expensive buy in the IPL 2019 auction after Kings XI Punjab snared his services for Rs. 10.75 crore, came in to bat with the Stars at 56-3.

He took a few balls to settle in but then slammed Ben Cutting for back-to-back boundaries in the 10th over. The next over saw him score a four and a six off Afghanistan's Zahir Khan.

The middle overs saw the scoring rate come down but the shackles came off in the death as the man nicknamed the 'Big Show' slammed Josh Lalor for two sixes in the penultimate over.

He scored a further two boundaries in the final over before being cleaned up by Ben Laughlin but the damage had been done.

The break from cricket seems to have done the all-rounder a world of good, who had admitted to "mentally and physically ruined" at the time when he made the call to take some time off.

“I was pretty cooked when I decided to take the time off. I was pretty mentally and physically ruined from eight months on the road and living out of a suitcase. That had probably been going on for four or five years. It all caught up with me at that time," he had said.

"You go through a lot of waves of emotions and especially that first week was probably the hardest. As I took the time away get myself right and speak to the right people and have that amazing support network behind me was pretty key to me being back to good health now."

bbl 09Big Bash Leagueipl 2020IPL 2020 auctionipl auction 2020Kings XI punjabMelbourne Stars

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more