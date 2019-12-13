Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Glenn Maxwell Set for Return to Top-flight Cricket as Melbourne Stars Skipper

Glenn Maxwell, who recently took a break from the game to deal with mental health issues, will return to top-flight cricket in this season's Big Bash League.

Cricketnext Staff |December 13, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, who recently took a break from the game to deal with mental health issues, will return to top-flight cricket in this season's Big Bash League.

Maxwell will once again lead the Melbourne Stars side, who he led to the BBL final during last year's edition of the tournament.

"He did an amazing job last year from taking the team from dead last to second. He's got an infectious personality, he's great to be around." Stars' head coach David Hussey told cricket.com.au.

"The environment we've created is one of freedom. You can go out there and be your individual self and you know that everyone in the team will back your abilities.

"It's a nice environment for him to go out and just play, he's protected from all external (noise)."

Maxwell's leadership during last year's edition of Australia's T20 tournament had earned praise from many, including the likes of Mitchell Johnson. He took the team from bottom of the table to the final.

Maxwell had decided to take an indefinite break from the game after Australia's first T20I against Sri Lanka in October. He has since has played three club games and has taken part in some aspects of Victoria's Shield program.

"I think he is doing everything he needs to do when he is ready to come back (he will)," teammate Marcus Harris had said.

Teammates Will Pucovski and Nic Maddinson also recently took breaks to deal with mental health issues and returned to action against New South Wales in the Shield with half centuries.

