Glenn Maxwell Set to Tie the Knot With Indian Fiance, Photo of Wedding Invitation Goes Viral

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to tie the knot with his Indian girlfriend Vini Raman. The cricketer is yet to speak about the development but the invitation of his wedding is doing rounds on social media.

Actress Kasturi Shankar has shared the picture of the invitation card, stating that Maxwell and Vini will tie the knot on March 27, which could be a traditional Tamil Brahmin wedding.

“Glenn Maxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we’d bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony… Will there be a white gown wedding too? Congratulations Glenn and Vini,” read the tweet from Kasturi Shankar.

Set to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Maxwell is currently in Australia, playing a 5-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. He hasn’t been able to get enough runs in the first two games, scoring just 7 and 15. However, the hosts lead the series 2-0 with three more games to go.

The dynamic all-rounder has played 116 ODIs, scoring more than 3000 runs in ODIs cricket at a strike rate of over 125. He has represented his country in 81 T20I matches and has amassed 1866 runs at a staggering strike rate of 155.37.

