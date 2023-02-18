Glenn Maxwell Smashes Fifty on Return After Fracture, May be Considered for ODI Series Against India

Australian ace all-rounder Glenn Maxwell suffered a fracture on his leg at a friend’s party earlier last year. In his first fixture since recovering from the setback, the white-ball specialist smashed a fifty to announce his return.

In November 2022, Maxwell fractured his fibula at a friend’s party, a few days after Australia were eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The 34-year-old playing in a weekend club fixture smashed a fine half-century, and he will be playing another fixture at Marsh Sheffield Shield match for Victoria against South Australia on Monday.

If Maxwell can prove his fitness, then he might be considered for the upcoming 3 ODIs against India next month.

ALSO READ| India vs Australia Live Score 2nd Test: Cummins Removes Ashwin to Break Crucial Stand; Axar Patel Solid

The explosive batter smashed 61 runs including two sixes and five boundaries for his club outfit Fitzroy-Doncaster.

Maxwell played 92 balls upon his return to full fitness during the Victorian Premier Cricket fixture, as he helped his side pick up a thrilling two-wicket win after they were reduced to 3/18.

He helped to stabilise the ship as Fitzroy-Doncaster were asked to chase Kingston Hawthorn’s total of 215 runs in Melbourne.

While the all-rounder didn’t bowl in the match, he may not roll his arm in the next Shield match on Monday, with another fitness test pending as per a report in cricket.com.au.

Maxwell had picked up the injury just before he was scheduled to play a Shield match to mark his return to the Australian Test squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS: Ravi Ashwin Enters Elite List, Becomes Fifth Indian To Complete Historic Double

After sustaining the fracture, he underwent surgery and was sidelined for three months while recovering from the setback.

Now back to full fitness and firing on all cylinders, he could be in line to return to international cricket as early as next month.

“To bring a player of Glenn’s calibre into the squad is exciting, he has a fantastic record in Shield cricket and it’s a shame he hasn’t been able to play more of it," said David Hussey, Cricket Victoria’s head of male cricket on Saturday.

Get the latest Cricket News here