Glenn Maxwell Taking a Break Due to Mental Health Difficulties

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has decided to take a break from the game and has cited mental health issues as the reason, Cricket Australia confirmed.

Cricketnext Staff |October 31, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
Glenn Maxwell reacts after hitting the ball. (Twitter/ICC)

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has decided to take an indefinite break from the game and has cited mental health issues as the reason, Cricket Australia confirmed.

Maxwell, who scored a brisk 62 off 28 deliveries against Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Adelaide, will be replaced by D’Arcy Short for the third and final game at the MCG on Friday. Australia have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Cricket Australia Team Psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd said: “Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game.

“Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff.”

Executive General Manager of National Teams Ben Oliver said: “The wellbeing of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support.

“Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria’s support staff to ensure Glenn’s wellbeing and his reintegration into the game.

“We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space; and respects their privacy at this time.

“He’s a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer. It’s important we look after Glenn and all our players.”

Maxwell, who is a crucial cog in the limited overs Australian side, has played 61 T20Is and has scored 1576 runs at a strike rate of 160. Maxwell has also scored three centuries and seven half centuries for Australia in the T20 format. The off-spinner has 50 ODI wickets and 26 T20I scalps to his name too.

