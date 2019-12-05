In what is fantastic news for the Australian cricket fraternity, Glenn Maxwell made more progress in his comeback from a break to deal with mental health matters as he took part in training with the Victoria squad at the MCG on Thursday.
Maxwell, who stepped away from the game in October in the Sri Lanka series, since has played three club games and has taken part in some aspects of Victoria's Shield program.
"I think he is doing everything he needs to do when he is ready to come back (he will)," teammate Marcus Harris said.
"I'm not sure if it is this week or Big Bash, but he's not far away I think."
Teammates Will Pucovski and Nic Maddinson also recently took breaks to deal with mental health issues and returned to action against New South Wales with half centuries.
While Maxwell will sit out the game against Melbourne, Harris remarked that it’s best for him to decide when he wants to come back.
"I think those sort of guys need some space," he said.
"I think they've got everyone hounding them about what's going on and what they're doing.
“They are adults. Maxi has been really good and all the guys dealing with stuff have been very good and we just put our arm around them and support them.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Glenn Maxwell Trains With Victoria State Side on Comeback Trail
While Maxwell will sit out the game against Melbourne, Harris remarked that it’s best for him to decide when he wants to come back.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 23, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson Return After Taking Break Due to Mental Health Issues
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
Issue of Mental Health Has Reached 'Almost Epidemic Proportions': Ian Chappell
Cricketnext Staff | November 13, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Kohli on Mental Health: I Didn't Know What to do During 2014 Slump
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019
BHU v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
MDV v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings