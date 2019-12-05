Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Glenn Maxwell Trains With Victoria State Side on Comeback Trail

While Maxwell will sit out the game against Melbourne, Harris remarked that it’s best for him to decide when he wants to come back.

Cricketnext Staff |December 5, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
In what is fantastic news for the Australian cricket fraternity, Glenn Maxwell made more progress in his comeback from a break to deal with mental health matters as he took part in training with the Victoria squad at the MCG on Thursday.

Maxwell, who stepped away from the game in October in the Sri Lanka series, since has played three club games and has taken part in some aspects of Victoria's Shield program.

"I think he is doing everything he needs to do when he is ready to come back (he will)," teammate Marcus Harris said.

"I'm not sure if it is this week or Big Bash, but he's not far away I think."

Teammates Will Pucovski and Nic Maddinson also recently took breaks to deal with mental health issues and returned to action against New South Wales with half centuries.

While Maxwell will sit out the game against Melbourne, Harris remarked that it’s best for him to decide when he wants to come back.

"I think those sort of guys need some space," he said.

"I think they've got everyone hounding them about what's going on and what they're doing.

“They are adults. Maxi has been really good and all the guys dealing with stuff have been very good and we just put our arm around them and support them.”

