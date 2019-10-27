Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Glenn Maxwell Working on New and ‘Different’ Technique

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell revealed ahead of the three-match series against Sri Lanka that he had been working on a new technique that made him feel more comfortable at the crease.

Cricketnext Staff |October 27, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
Glenn Maxwell Working on New and ‘Different’ Technique

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell revealed ahead of the three-match series against Sri Lanka that he had been working on a new technique that made him feel more comfortable at the crease.

"I've been tinkering with a few things technically-wise and trying to work on something that's more comfortable for me just in my set-up," Maxwell told News Ltd.

"It's starting to show signs of working. I think you'll certainly notice it … it's different, but it's how I feel comfortable.

"A lot of the time when you're batting you're trying to stick to the norm of what everyone else is doing, but I went away and worked on some things and tried to think of what made me feel comfortable at the crease and this makes me feel comfortable. I'll stick with it."

Maxwell is ranked No. 2 in the ICC T20 Rankings for batsmen but his recent white-ball form hasn’t been up to scratch and he struggled during the 2019 World Cup in England this summer.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting had said that scoring with the pull and hook wasn’t an option for Maxwell but the batsman insists that isn’t the case.

"I didn't think it was fair," Maxwell said of Ponting’s critique.

"I was getting targeted with (short balls) because I was taking it on so much, and I find it's a massive scoring option for me.

"If they're not bowling at my stumps then I think it's a great thing for me. I'd much rather them bowl there than at my stumps."

Australia will take on Pakistan in another three-match T20I series after the conclusion of the Sri Lanka series as preparations for the T20 World Cup next year go into full swing. ​

Glenn MaxwellMaxwellmaxwell technique

