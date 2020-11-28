India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell’s Reaction to a Meme Shared by Jimmy Neesham About KL Rahul Will Leave You in Splits

The 1st ODI match between Australia and India has started a meme fest on Twitter. This took place after Glenn Maxwell played exceedingly well in the outing against India. Glenn’s performance in the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League was not up to the mark. He was a part of the Kings XI Punjab team and could only manage to score 108 runs in 13 matches for the franchise. His bowling too had been unimpressive in the entire IPL tournament. He bowled for 21 overs in the tournament and could only take as many as three wickets.

Glenn in the match against India on Friday hit 3 sixes and 5 fours in 19 balls. The match played at the Sydney Cricket Ground ended in Australia’s favour as the team won by 66 runs. Many memes on the internet were circulated in which KL Rahul’s face was photoshopped with the bald man’s face who is quite popular in memes for giving a sarcastic look. One of the memes was shared by New Zealand cricketer and Kings XI Punjab Jimmy Neesham.

The original caption of the meme read, “ after seeing and play crucial knocks for their respective national teams.". Sharing the meme Jimmy Neesham wrote, “Hahaha that’s actually pretty good ".

Replying to his, Kings XI Punjab team mate, Glenn wrote, “I apologised to him while I was batting”.

Many people have reacted to Glenn’s tweet. Take a look at some of the funny reactions:

Meanwhile, Australia vs India ODI is a three-match ODI series. The other two matches will be held on November 29 and December 2.