GLO vs HAM Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 Match, June 20, 7 PM IST Sunday

GLO vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Gloucestershire and Hampshire: From the South Group, Gloucestershire will square off against Hampshire in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The GLO vs HAM match will be played at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol on June 20, Sunday at 07:00 pm IST.

Gloucestershire started their run in the T20 Blast on a winning note as they registered a victory against Glamorgan by four runs. However, the county failed to keep up the winning momentum and ended up on the wrong side of the result in the next two matches. While they won their next match against Middlesex by two runs, their last game was abandoned due to rain.

Hampshire, on the other hand, are languishing at the third last position on the points table. The team have failed to produce decent performances as they could secure victory in just two out of five league games. Hampshire’s last league match against Surrey was abandoned due to continuous drizzle in the United Kingdom.

Ahead of the match between Gloucestershire and Hampshire; here is everything you need to know:

GLO vs HAM Telecast

The Gloucestershire vs Hampshire match will not be broadcast in India.

GLO vs HAM Live Streaming

The match between GLO vs HAM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

GLO vs HAM Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Gloucestershire and Hampshire at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol on June 20, Sunday at 07:00 pm IST.

GLO vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: D’Arcy Short

Vice-Captain: Liam Dawson

Suggested Playing XI for GLO vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lewis McManus

Batsmen: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, James Vince, D’Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley

All-rounders: Benny Howell, Liam Dawson

Bowlers: Daniel Worrall, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane

GLO vs HAM Probable XIs

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, James Bracey (WK), Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Daniel Worrall

Hampshire: James Vince (C), D Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (WK), Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Tom Alsop, Ryan Stevenson, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here