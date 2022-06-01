GLO vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction: Gloucestershire vs Kent, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's English T20 Blast 2022 GLO vs KET match, June 1 County Ground, Bristol, 11:00 pm IST

GLO vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2022 match 29 between Gloucestershire vs Kent: Gloucestershire are currently 3rd on the points table after three matches, while Kent find themselves in the 8th position. Gloucestershire had previously been defeated by Surrey by a score of 37 runs. On the other hand, Kent is still struggling in the competition. They suffered their third straight defeat against Sussex. In this game, both teams will strive to play their best cricket. Reigning champions Kent have had a disastrous opening to their season this year. They badly need to win to acquire momentum. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Gloucestershire and Kent are led by 2 future leaders for team England – Jack Taylor and Sam Billings. Both of them will be eager to showcase their talent as players and captains for their sides.

Ahead of the match between Gloucestershire and Kent; here is everything you need to know:

GLO vs KET Live Streaming

Fancode

GLO vs KET Match Details

The GLO vs KET match will be played at the County Ground, Bristol on Wednesday, June 1, at 11:00 pm IST.

GLO vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Joe Denly

Vice-Captain: Glenn Phillips

Suggested Playing XI for GLO vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips and Sam Billings

Batsmen: Joe Denly, M. Hammond, Ian Cockbain

All-rounders: Ryan Higgins, George Linde, Jack Leaning

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, David Payne, Qais Ahmed

Gloucestershire vs Kent Possible XI:

Gloucestershire – Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor(c), Paul van Meekeren, David Payne, , Naseem Shah, Tom Smith.

Kent – Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Sam Billings (c&wk), Joe Denly, , Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, George Linde, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Matthew Quinn, Fred Klaassen.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here