GLO vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021

GLO vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Gloucestershire and Middlesex: From the South Group, Gloucestershire will square off against Middlesex in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The GLO vs MID match will be played at the College Ground in Cheltenham on July 09, Friday at 07:00 PM IST.

Gloucestershire will be eager to win the contest on Friday to stay relevant in the T20 competition. They are currently standing at the fifth position on the South Group points table. Thus far in the tournament, Gloucestershire have secured victory in five league matches while losing four. They lost their last match at the hands of the Hampshire Hawks by ten runs.

Middlesex, on the other hand, have succumbed to a disastrous outing in the T20 Blast. They could manage to win just three matches while in seven games Middlesex ended up on the wrong side of the result.

Ahead of the match between Gloucestershire and Middlesex; here is everything you need to know:

GLO vs MID Telecast

The Gloucestershire vs Middlesex match will not be broadcast in India.

GLO vs MID Live Streaming

The match between GLO vs MID is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

GLO vs MID Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Gloucestershire and Middlesex at the College Ground in Cheltenham on July 09, Friday at 07:00 PM IST.

GLO vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Daryl Mitchell

Vice-Captain - Glenn Phillips

Suggested Playing XI for GLO vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips

Batsmen: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell

All-rounders: Benny Howell, Daryl Mitchell, Luke Hollman

Bowlers: Steven Finn, Daniel Worrall, Nathan Sowter

GLO vs MID Probable XIs

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, James Bracey (WK), Chris Dent, Benny Howell, Glenn Phillips, George Scott, Tom Smith, Daniel Worrall, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor

Middlesex: Steven Finn (C), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell (WK), Blake Cullen, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Robson, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb ur Rahman

