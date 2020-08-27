Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 August, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Eagles CTL *

0/0 (0.0)

Cyprus Eagles CTL
v/s
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Toss won by Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC (decided to field)

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202019:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202013:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202016:30 IST

GLO vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

GLO vs NOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GLO vs NOR Dream11 Best Picks / GLO vs NOR Dream11 Captain / GLO vs NOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Trending Desk |August 27, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
GLO vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

GLO vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Gloucestershire will lock horns with Northamptonshire on Thursday August 27 for their scheduled fixture in the . The English T20 Blast 2020 Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire will be played at the County Ground, Bristol and will commence from 6:30 PM.

This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows: North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.

English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire:

English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire captain: Howell

English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire vice-captain: Cobb

English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire wicket keeper: Roderick

English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire batsman: Levi, Stirling, Charlesworth

English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire all rounders: Sole, Cobb, Higgins, Howell

English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire bowlers: Berg, Taylor, Payne

GLO vs NOR English T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire playing 11 against Northamptonshire: Charlesworth, Dent, Bracey, Cockbain, Howell, Higgins, Hammond, Roderick, Smith, Payne, Taylor

GLO vs NOR English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire playing 11 against Gloucestershire: Stirling, Levi, Wakely, Cobb, Rossington, Sole, Keogh, Berg, Sanderson, White, Glover

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
