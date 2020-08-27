GLO vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Gloucestershire will lock horns with Northamptonshire on Thursday August 27 for their scheduled fixture in the . The English T20 Blast 2020 Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire will be played at the County Ground, Bristol and will commence from 6:30 PM.
This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows: North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.
English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire:
English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire captain: Howell
English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire vice-captain: Cobb
English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire wicket keeper: Roderick
English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire batsman: Levi, Stirling, Charlesworth
English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire all rounders: Sole, Cobb, Higgins, Howell
English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire bowlers: Berg, Taylor, Payne
GLO vs NOR English T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire playing 11 against Northamptonshire: Charlesworth, Dent, Bracey, Cockbain, Howell, Higgins, Hammond, Roderick, Smith, Payne, Taylor
GLO vs NOR English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire playing 11 against Gloucestershire: Stirling, Levi, Wakely, Cobb, Rossington, Sole, Keogh, Berg, Sanderson, White, Glover
