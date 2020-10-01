GLO vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

GLO vs NOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GLO vs NOR Dream11 Best Picks / GLO vs NOR Dream11 Captain / GLO vs NOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The top two teams of the Central group - Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire - are set to meet again as they feature in the third quarter final of the English T20 Blast. Their first encounter was marred by rain. In their second meeting, GLO registered a huge win by a margin of 35 runs. Naturally, NOR has revenge on their minds. But it is easier said than done.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

GLO has lost only two matches and won seven, while NOR has a 5-4 win-loss record at the group stage. GLO will look to assert its dominance by knocking out the challenger. The match will be played at 05:30 pm IST at the County Ground, Bristol.

GLO vs NOR English T20 Blast, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Live Streaming

All matches of English T20 Blast can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

GLO vs NOR English T20 Blast, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

ALSO READ: FCC vs SGH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

GLO vs NOR English T20 Blast, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire: Match Details

October 1 – 05:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at County Ground, Hove, Brighton

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire captain: Chris Dent

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire vice-captain: Paul Stirling

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire batsmen: Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent, Paul Stirling, Richard Levi

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire all-rounders: Ryan Higgins, George Scott, Graeme White

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire bowlers: Matt Taylor, David Payne, Ben Sanderson

ALSO READ: SVW vs LCO Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

GLO vs NOR English T20 Blast, Gloucestershire playing 11 against Northamptonshire: Jack Taylor, Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent, James Bracey (WK), Ryan Higgins, George Scott, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor , David Payne , Tom Smith

GLO vs NOR English T20 Blast, Northamptonshire playing 11 against Gloucestershire: Paul Stirling, Richard Levi, Josh Cobb, Adam Rossington (WK), Alex Wakely, Tom Sole, Luke Procter, Graeme White, Gareth Berg, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson