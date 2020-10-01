CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

GLO vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

GLO vs NOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GLO vs NOR Dream11 Best Picks / GLO vs NOR Dream11 Captain / GLO vs NOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

GLO vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The top two teams of the Central group - Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire - are set to meet again as they feature in the third quarter final of the English T20 Blast. Their first encounter was marred by rain. In their second meeting, GLO registered a huge win by a margin of 35 runs. Naturally, NOR has revenge on their minds. But it is easier said than done.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGEIPL 2020 SCHEDULE  | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

GLO has lost only two matches and won seven, while NOR has a 5-4 win-loss record at the group stage. GLO will look to assert its dominance by knocking out the challenger. The match will be played at 05:30 pm IST at the County Ground, Bristol.

GLO vs NOR English T20 Blast, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Live Streaming

All matches of English T20 Blast can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

GLO vs NOR English T20 Blast, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

ALSO READ: FCC vs SGH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

GLO vs NOR English T20 Blast, Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire: Match Details

October 1 – 05:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at County Ground, Hove, Brighton

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire captain: Chris Dent

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire vice-captain: Paul Stirling

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire batsmen: Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent, Paul Stirling, Richard Levi

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire all-rounders:  Ryan Higgins, George Scott, Graeme White

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire bowlers:  Matt Taylor, David Payne, Ben Sanderson

ALSO READ: SVW vs LCO Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

GLO vs NOR English T20 Blast, Gloucestershire playing 11 against Northamptonshire: Jack Taylor, Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent, James Bracey (WK), Ryan Higgins, George Scott, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor , David Payne , Tom Smith

GLO vs NOR English T20 Blast, Northamptonshire playing 11 against Gloucestershire:  Paul Stirling, Richard Levi, Josh Cobb, Adam Rossington (WK), Alex Wakely, Tom Sole, Luke Procter, Graeme White, Gareth Berg, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches