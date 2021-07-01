GLO vs SOM Dream11 Prediction And Tips For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For English T20 Blast 2021, July 1, 11:00 PM IST Thursday

GLO vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match between Gloucestershire vs Somerset: In the 89th match of the Vitality T20 Blast, Gloucestershire will square off against Somerset on Thursday, July 1. The match will take place at the County Ground, Bristol and will kick start at 11:30 pm (IST). While the match will not be televised in India, the fans can live-stream it on the FanCode app.

This is an important game for Gloucestershire as they will have a chance to further consolidated their position in the top four by defeating Somerset. On the other hand, if Somerset would manage to defeat Gloucestershire, they will move in the first half of the South Group points table.

As of now, while Gloucestershire is placed at the third spot with 12 points, Somerset are sitting at the fifth spot with ten points in their kitty.

This is also Gloucestershire and Somerset’s first encounter of the season and both teams will look to come on top of each other.

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Gloucestershire and Somerset; here is everything you need to know:

GLO vs SOM Telecast

The match between GLO vs SOM will not be televised in India

GLO vs SOM Live Streaming

The match between GLO vs SOM can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

GLO vs SOM Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, July 1 at County Ground, Bristol. The game between GLO vs SOM will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

GLO vs SOM captain, vice-captain

Captain: Devon Conway or Glenn Phillips

Vice-Captain: Benny Howell or Tom Banton

GLO vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips, Tom Banton

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Chris Dent, Will Smeed

All-Rounders: Benny Howell, Lewis Gregory, Ryan Higgins

Bowlers: David Payne, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange

GLO vs SOM probable playing XIs

Gloucestershire predicted playing XI: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, James Bracey, Glenn Phillips (wk), Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, Daniel Worrall, Josh Shaw, David Payne

Somerset predicted playing XI: Tom Banton(wk), James Hildreth, Devon Conway, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Max Waller

