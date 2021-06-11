GLO vs SUS Dream11 Team And Prediction For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For T20 Blast 2021, June 11 11:00 PM IST Friday

GLO vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Gloucestershire and Sussex T20 Blast 2021: Gloucestershire will take on Sussex in the Friday, June 11 match of the T20 Blast 2021. This will be Sussex’s first match in the league. Gloucestershire on the contrary have already made their debut. The team beat Glamorgan by four runs in the match held on June 10. Marnus Labuschagne was awarded the player of the match. The south group match between Gloucestershire and Sussex is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Gloucestershire and Sussex here is everything you need to know:

GLO vs SUS Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

GLO vs SUS Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the matches on the respective team’s website and official YouTube channel.

GLO vs SUS Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 11 at County Ground, Bristol. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST .

GLO vs SUS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ryan Higgins

Vice-Captain: Glenn Phillips

Suggested Playing XI for GLO vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Glenn Phillips

Batsmen – Travis Head, Luke Wright, Ian Cockbain

All-rounders – Ryan Higgins, Ben Howell, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins

Bowlers – Chris Jordan, George Garton, David Payne

GLO vs SUS Probable XIs

Gloucestershire: Matt Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor, Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Ben Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Josh Shaw

Sussex: Philip Salt, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Aaron Thompson, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Archie Lenham

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here