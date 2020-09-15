GLO vs WAS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GLO vs WAS Dream11 Best Picks / GLO vs WAS Dream11 Captain / GLO vs WAS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

GLO vs WAS Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The central Group leaders Gloucestershire are all set to go head-to-head against Warwickshire on Tuesday, September 15, in their upcoming scheduled fixture during the ongoing English T20 Blast 2020. While Gloucestershire are at the top of the game, Warwickshire are at the third spot. The Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire outing will commence from 6:30 PM in Bristol. In terms of point table, Gloucestershire have a total of 11 points from seven matches, while Warwickshire have managed to score nine points. Both the teams were on the winning side in their previous fixtures. Gloucestershire in their previous fixture won the match against Somerset by 11 runs on September 13. Warwickshire defeated Worcestershire by six wickets on the same day.

English T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website.

GLO vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

English T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire: Match Details

September 15 - 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) in Bristol.

English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs WAS Dream11 team for Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire

English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire captain: James Bracey

English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire vice-captain: Adam Hose

English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire wicket keeper: James Bracey

English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire batsmen: Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent

English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire all-rounders: Tim Bresnan, Ryan Higgins

English T20 Blast 2020 GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire bowlers: Olly Stone, Jake Lintott, David Payne, Tom Smith

GLO vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020, Gloucestershire playing 11 against Warwickshire: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, George Scott, Ben Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne

GLO vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020, Warwickshire playing 11 against Gloucestershire: Robert Yates, Dominic Sibley, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Michael Burgess, Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel.