starts in
days hours mins

Global T20 Canada: Yuvraj Singh Strikes Form With Crisp 35

IANS |July 28, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
Global T20 Canada: Yuvraj Singh Strikes Form With Crisp 35

India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh, who recently called it a day from international cricket, showed he still has fire in his belly with a belligerent 21-ball 35 as his team Toronto Nationals registered a thrilling win against Edmonton Royals in their second match of Global T20 Canada on Saturday.

Yuvraj failed to shine in the first game on Thursday as he laboured to 14 from 27 balls while struggling with back pain.

He was dismissed in bizarre fashion in their defeat to Vancouver Knights.

However, Yuvraj, who is one of the greatest match winners in white cricket, smashed three sixes during his stay at the crease and hit as many boundaries to help the Nationals complete a 192-run chase in the T20 game at the CAA Center.

Yuvraj took Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan to the cleaners much to the delight of the fans as they backed him vociferously. He could not see the team through as a slower ball from Ben Cutting got him out in the 10th over with Toronto still needing more than 100 runs to win.

Fast bowler Manpreet Gony then struck a whirlwind 33 off 12 deliveries to take the team home.

Lower order batsmen Mark Montfort and Salman Nazar contributed too as the pair remained unbeaten as Toronto Nationals won with 13 balls to spare.

"Yeah, it was a great performance. I thought we lost the game... but Manpreet Gony's hitting in the end and smart batting from Monfort and Salman Nazar... these guys pulled it off in the end," Yuvraj said after the game.

"I am loving it. They gave me some flak for my slow batting last game. I am sure Toronto will be happy when they sleep tonight that I hit a few sixes and we won the game," he added.

Global T20 2019Global T20 Canadamanpreet gonyyuvraj singh

Related stories

Yuvraj Singh’s Laboured Global T20 Debut Ends with Bizarre Dismissal
Cricketnext Staff | July 26, 2019, 9:37 AM IST

Yuvraj Singh’s Laboured Global T20 Debut Ends with Bizarre Dismissal

Kumble Hopes to See More Indians Like Yuvraj Singh in T20 Leagues
Cricketnext Staff | July 19, 2019, 8:48 PM IST

Kumble Hopes to See More Indians Like Yuvraj Singh in T20 Leagues

ICC World Cup 2019 | India Erred in Their Handling of No.4 Spot: Yuvraj
Cricketnext Staff | July 14, 2019, 4:48 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | India Erred in Their Handling of No.4 Spot: Yuvraj

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more