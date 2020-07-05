Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Concluded

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Brno Rangers

68/9 (10.0)

Brno Rangers
v/s
Moravian CC
Moravian CC*

29/9 (10.0)

Brno Rangers beat Moravian CC by 39 runs
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 8, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lankan CC *

61/3 (6.1)

Sri Lankan CC
v/s
Punjab Lions CC
Punjab Lions CC

Sri Lankan CC elected to bat
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Raiders *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Raiders
v/s
Brno Raptors
Brno Raptors

Brno Raiders elected to bat

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Glory Days Must Return, Open to Idea of Contesting DDCA Polls: Rohan Jaitley

Rohan, a lawyer like his father, is expected to unite the divided factions of Delhi cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
Glory Days Must Return, Open to Idea of Contesting DDCA Polls: Rohan Jaitley

Son of the late Arun Jaitley, Rohan has made it clear that he is open to the idea of contesting for the President’s chair of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). His father had been DDCA chief for over a decade till 2013 and the main stadium in the capital, which hosts international matches, is named after him.

“I have had a lot of people across the board who have come and met me and discussed various things. I have been requested to do it (contest for the president’s post). I have told them that I will keep it in mind certainly, but let the electoral process start. My intention is the welfare of the association. It should be brought back to the glory days. At the appropriate time, I will convey whatever my decision is. I am not averse to the idea,” Rohan was quoted as saying by The Sunday Express.

On June 17, the Delhi High Court had directed the DDCA to hold elections within six weeks.

“At this stage, the parties have agreed that for the moment, the amicable way forward would be that the order of the learned Ombudsman directing holding of an election for the post of President, Treasurer and four Directors of DDCA be implemented in right earnest. A returning officer has been appointed. The parties agree that the elections should be held as soon as possible… Let the elections be held within six weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order,” the court order read.

Rohan, a lawyer like his father, is expected to unite the divided factions of Delhi cricket.

On Saturday, DDCA secretary Vinod Tihara said: “Looking at the mess in the DDCA, we need someone who can unite all groups and someone who everyone will respect and listen to for guidance. If Rohan Jaitley decides to contest for the president’s post of the DDCA, I think he will be a unanimous candidate. The contest will be for the other five posts in the DDCA. According to me, Rohan Jaitley is the best person to lead the DDCA and run the association smoothy.”

DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda, who does not see eye to eye with Tihara since the annual general body meeting in December, was also in favour of Jaitley’s potential candidature.

“What we are aiming for is to ensure that Rohan Jaitley is elected unopposed and it is a unanimous decision. A majority of the members are ready to support him. If other groups within DDCA are supporting him, it will be beneficial for the association,” Manchanda said.

Last year in November, journalist Rajat Sharma resigned as DDCA president citing his inability to continue because of the “various pulls and pressures” within the organisation. “Cricket administration here is full of pulls and pressures all the time. I feel vested interests are always actively working against the interest of cricket. That is why I have decided to call it a day and hereby tender my resignation,” Sharma had said.

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
