Glory Days Must Return, Open to Idea of Contesting DDCA Polls: Rohan Jaitley

Son of the late Arun Jaitley, Rohan has made it clear that he is open to the idea of contesting for the President’s chair of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). His father had been DDCA chief for over a decade till 2013 and the main stadium in the capital, which hosts international matches, is named after him.
“I have had a lot of people across the board who have come and met me and discussed various things. I have been requested to do it (contest for the president’s post). I have told them that I will keep it in mind certainly, but let the electoral process start. My intention is the welfare of the association. It should be brought back to the glory days. At the appropriate time, I will convey whatever my decision is. I am not averse to the idea,” Rohan was quoted as saying by The Sunday Express.
On June 17, the Delhi High Court had directed the DDCA to hold elections within six weeks.
“At this stage, the parties have agreed that for the moment, the amicable way forward would be that the order of the learned Ombudsman directing holding of an election for the post of President, Treasurer and four Directors of DDCA be implemented in right earnest. A returning officer has been appointed. The parties agree that the elections should be held as soon as possible… Let the elections be held within six weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order,” the court order read.
Rohan, a lawyer like his father, is expected to unite the divided factions of Delhi cricket.
On Saturday, DDCA secretary Vinod Tihara said: “Looking at the mess in the DDCA, we need someone who can unite all groups and someone who everyone will respect and listen to for guidance. If Rohan Jaitley decides to contest for the president’s post of the DDCA, I think he will be a unanimous candidate. The contest will be for the other five posts in the DDCA. According to me, Rohan Jaitley is the best person to lead the DDCA and run the association smoothy.”
DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda, who does not see eye to eye with Tihara since the annual general body meeting in December, was also in favour of Jaitley’s potential candidature.
“What we are aiming for is to ensure that Rohan Jaitley is elected unopposed and it is a unanimous decision. A majority of the members are ready to support him. If other groups within DDCA are supporting him, it will be beneficial for the association,” Manchanda said.
Last year in November, journalist Rajat Sharma resigned as DDCA president citing his inability to continue because of the “various pulls and pressures” within the organisation. “Cricket administration here is full of pulls and pressures all the time. I feel vested interests are always actively working against the interest of cricket. That is why I have decided to call it a day and hereby tender my resignation,” Sharma had said.
