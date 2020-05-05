Gloucestershire Call Off Deals with Qais Ahmed, Andrew Tye
Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmed and right-arm fast bowler Andrew Tye of Australia have joined the long list of players who have got their contracts with the English county clubs terminated due to COVID-19. Ahmed and Tye were slated to join Gloucestershire for the T20 Blast this year.
