GMY vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction: Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 Match

GMY vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 18) Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Gulbarga Mystics and Bengaluru Blasters: In the 21st match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, table toppers Bengaluru Blasters will clash against the Gulbarga Mystics on Thursday, August 18 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Bengaluru clinched first place in the points table with a hard-fought 25-run victory over Shivamogga Strikers in their previous match. The Mayank Agarwal-led side seems to have all their bases covered and look like a solid unit. The skipper has led from the front with the bat and has obliterated bowling units in the powerplay overs. Blasters have churned out another gem in all-rounder Jagadeeshan Suchith who has been in terrific form lately. Blasters will be on the hunt for another crucial win in the upcoming match.

On the contrary, Gulbarga Mystics have lost track of their proceedings and faced defeat in their previous two encounters. They failed to defend reasonable totals in both matches. Clearly, bowling has been substandard for the Mystics as they have failed to pick up wickets at regular intervals and have not managed to plaster the runs leaking in the death overs. Manish Pandey and his side will have to recover quickly in order to stay in the competition.

Will the Mystics initiate a comeback against the mighty blasters? Catch the action live, today at 3 pm IST.

Ahead of the match between Gulbarga Mystics and Bengaluru Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

GMY vs BB Telecast

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Gulbarga Mystics and Bengaluru Blasters will not be telecast in India.

GMY vs BB Live Streaming

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Gulbarga Mystics and Bengaluru Blasters will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GMY vs BB Match Details

The GMY vs BB match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore on Thursday, August 18, at 3:00 pm IST.

GMY vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jagadeeshan Suchith

Vice-Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Suggested Playing XI for GMY vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kruthik Krishna, Kruthik Krishna

Batsmen: Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Aniruddha Joshi

All-rounders: Jagadeeshan Suchith, Ritesh Bhatkal

Bowlers: Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ronit More, Abhilash Shetty

Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters Possible Starting XI:

Gulbarga Mystics Predicted Starting Line-up: CA Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (c), Kruthik Krishna (wk), KL Shrijith, Mohith BA, Manoj Bhandage, Ritesh Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Bengaluru Blasters Predicted Starting Line-up: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Aneesh KV, Shivkumar Rakshith(w), Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeeshan Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Kumar LR, Ronit More, Pradeep T

