GMY vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction For Maharaja Trophy T20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers, Mysore, 3:30 PM IST

GMY vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 9) Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Gulbarga Mystics and Shivamogga Strikers: The fifth match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 will witness the Gulbarga Mystics facing off against Shivamogga Strikers on Tuesday, August 9 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

It’s not been a dream start for both sides as they lost their respective opening matches. Gulbarga Mystics were thumped by a strong Bengaluru Blasters team on Monday by 54 runs. The batters were not up to the mark in Gulbarga’s opener. With a star-studded batting line-up that includes the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, and Manish Pandey, the side would be hoping to put up better batting performances in the upcoming matches.

Shivamogga Strikers also had a similar fate in their opening encounter. The Krishnappa Gowtham-led side were outclassed by the Mysore Warriors and were handed a 69-run defeat. They will be desperate to bounce back and open their account in their second match of the campaign. Watch out for some amazing talents in the Strikers’ squad like opener Rohan Kadam and all-rounder Ritesh Bhatkal.

Will Mystics weave their magic on Tuesday or will the Strikers thrash their opponents at the Wadiyar Ground in Mysore? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the match between Gulbarga Mystics and Shivamogga Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

GMY vs SS Telecast

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Gulbarga Mystics and Shivamogga Strikers will not be telecast in India.

GMY vs SS Live Streaming

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Gulbarga Mystics and Shivamogga Strikers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GMY vs SS Match Details

The GMY vs SS match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore on Tuesday, August 9, at 3:30 pm IST.

GMY vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal

Vice-Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham

Suggested Playing XI for GMY vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Vinay Sagar, Kruthik Krishna

Batters: Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Rohan Kadam

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Ritesh Bhatkal, Mohith BA

Bowlers: Utham Aiyappa, Abhilash Shetty, KC Cariappa

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers Possible XIs

Gulbarga Mystics Predicted Line-up: CA Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (c), Kruthik Krishna (wk), KL Shrijith, Mohith BA, Manoj Bhandage, Ritesh Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Shivamogga Strikers Predicted Line-up: Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vinay Sagar (wk), Stallin Hoover, Avinash D, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Rajvir Wadhwa, KC Cariappa, MB Darshan, Smaran R, Utham Aiyappa

