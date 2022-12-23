Go Back to Domestic Cricket! Fans Lambast KL Rahul for Poor Form against Bangladesh

It has been an absolutely disappointing Test series against Bangladesh for KL Rahul. Team India’s stand-in skipper was dismissed for just 10 runs in the first innings of the second Test on Friday. Rahul has not been able to notch a half-century in his last six Test innings. Rahul’s poor show with the bat has been a big point of concern for Team India management. The scene has not been much different with Indian cricket fans either. Indian supporters, following Rahul’s dismissal in the first innings of the second Test, expressed their disappointment with the Bengaluru-born cricketer.

One Twitter user advised Rahul to return to domestic cricket in order to regain his form. “KL Rahul seriously needs to go back to domestic cricket, play Ranji and then make a comeback to Indian side,” the comment read.

KL Rahul seriously needs to go back to Domestic cricket, play Ranji and then make a comeback to Indian side!#INDvsBangladesh— Sarvagya Prateek (@storm___pegasus) December 23, 2022

Another person took a sly dig at him and wrote, “I think K L Rahul was insecure seeing Kuldeep Yadav’s batting, so he dropped him.”

I think K L Rahul was insecure seeing Kuldeep's batting, so he dropped him#KLRahul #kuldeepyadav— deepak@chd (@deepak4818) December 23, 2022

One social media user branded Rahul as useless and called for his exclusion from Team India. “KL Rahul is useless. Give me one good reason why he is in the squad. He should be dropped,” read the comment.

KL Rahul is useless. Give me one good reason why he is in the squad. He should be dropped. #INDvsBangladesh— Harish Mohan (@harishm305) December 23, 2022

Another person opined that Rahul should relinquish captaincy to get his form back and commented, “Do not give captain or vice-captain tags to KL Rahul. He is under pressure while handling both. In the past, he played very well as a player and played good knocks. So, keep him only as a player.”

Don't give #captain or #vice-captain tags to #klRahul …he feels pressure to handle both …In the past he played very well as a player with good knocks … continue him only as a player ….#indianteam— Vijay Bhaskar reddy Elluri (@vijay_elluri) December 23, 2022

A Twitter user wanted someone else to replace Rahul and wrote, “Dear sir, when KL Rahul is not able to score in T20Is, ODIs and now in Test matches, then why are you not giving him a rest so that someone else can play for our country.”

Dear sir, when KL Rahul is not able to score in T20, one day, now in Test match then y u r not giving him a rest so that some one else can play for our country— Sushil Mishra (@SushilM1510) December 23, 2022

Another follower of the Indian cricket team was dismayed by Rahul’s form and wrote, “KL Rahul shouldn’t be in the Indian cricket team. But BCCI made him a captain. How we are going to win Test Championship if our captain’s contribution is always zero?”

KL Rahul shouldn't be in indian cricket team. But BCCI made him a captain. How we are going to win test cricket championship if our captain's contribution is always zero in every match. #BANvsIND #BCCI #KLRahul— Sagar Yadav (@SagarYa71862032) December 23, 2022

Rahul has so far managed to score just 55 runs after featuring in three innings in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Rahul had scored his last half-century in Tests against South Africa earlier this year in January. In Test cricket, he had reached the three-digit mark last time against the Proteas in December 2021.

