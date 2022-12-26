Goa vs Karnataka Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Goa vs Karnataka, December 27

Goa will be bidding to record their first win in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 when they will play against Karnataka on Tuesday. The much-anticipated game of cricket will be conducted at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.

Goa is currently occupying fifth place in the Elite Group C as their first two matches ended in a draw. The team was sensational with the bat in its first game against Rajasthan. They smacked 547 runs in their first innings as Suyash Prabhudessai recorded a double century. The second game against Jharkhand again saw the domination of Goa batters as they scored 362 and 61/3 runs across two innings.

Coming to Karnataka, they are second in the standings with a win and draw each. Karnataka’s opening match against Services ended in a draw. In their second game against Puducherry, bowlers steered the team to a win by an innings and seven runs. Puducherry were restricted to 170 and 127 runs across two batting innings.

Ahead of the match between Goa and Karnataka, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between the Goa and Karnataka be played?

The match between the Goa and Karnataka will be conducted on December 27, Tuesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between the Goa and Karnataka be played?

The match between the Goa and Karnataka will be hosted at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between the Goa and Karnataka begin?

The match between the Goa and Karnataka will begin at 09:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between Goa and Karnataka?

The match between the Goa and Karnataka will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between Goa and Karnataka?

The match between Goa and Karnataka will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Goa and Karnataka Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Darshan Misal

Vice-Captain: Manish Pandey

Suggested Playing XI for Goa and Karnataka Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sharath BR, Eknath Kerkar

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Siddhesh Lad, Manish Pandey, Darshan Misal

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers: Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shubham Desai, Ronit More

Goa and Karnataka Predicted Playing XI:

Goa: Darshan Misal (c), Siddhesh Lad, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amogh Sunil Desai, Sumiran Amonkar, Lakshay Garg, Arjun Tendulkar, Shubham Desai, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Sharath BR(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Mayank Agarwal(c), Vishal Onat, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak

