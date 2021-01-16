GOA vs RJS Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa vs Rajasthan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

GOA vs RJS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GOA vs RJS Dream11 Best Picks / GOA vs RJS Dream11 Captain / GOA vs RJS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After an impressive start to the season, Rajasthan will take on Goa in the Elite D Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Sunday, January 17. The upcoming match will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore and is scheduled to start at 12:00 PMIST.

Rajasthan, having won all three of their opening matches, are currently on the second spot in Elite D Group standings with 12 points. They are level on points with table toppers Saurashtra, but placed a spot below due to an inferior net run-rate.

On the other hand, Goa with one win and two losses, have slipped to the fourth position with just four points to their name. They desperately need to win this match to stay relevant in the competition.

It will be interesting to watch the two teams battle it out tomorrow.

GOA vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa vs Rajasthan: Live Streaming

All the matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network. Cricket fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar.

GOA vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa vs Rajasthan: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

GOA vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa vs Rajasthan: Match Details

January 17 - 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs RJS Dream11 team for Goa vs Rajasthan

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs RJS Dream11 team for Goa vs Rajasthan captain: Amit Verma

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs RJS Dream11 team for Goa vs Rajasthan vice-captain: Rahul Chahar

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs RJS Dream11 team for Goa vs Rajasthan wicketkeeper: Eknath Kerkar

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs RJS Dream11 team for Goa vs Rajasthan batsmen: Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria, Rajesh Bishnoi

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs RJS Dream11 team for Goa vs Rajasthan all-rounders: Mahipol Lomror, Amit Verma,Lakshay Garg

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 GOA vs RJS Dream11 team for Goa vs Rajasthan bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Ashok Dinda

GOA vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Goa probable playing 11 against Rajasthan: Aditya Kaushik, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amit Verma (C), Vaibhav Govekar, Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar (WK), Lakshay Garg, Deepraj Gaonkar, Malliksab Sirur, Ashok Dinda

GOA vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Rajasthan probable playing 11 against Goa: Manender Singh (WK), Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ashok Menaria (C), Mahipol Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed